Bombay HC upholds Sebi's power to regulate fees of investment advisers

"Specifying measures for the protection of investors and development and regulation of securities market being the duty of the Board under Section 11 of the Sebi Act and without prejudice to the generality of such duty the Board having the express power to regulate the working of Investment Advisors (under Sub-Section (2)(b) of Section 11), which, as noted above, encompasses measures to provide for the manner of charging of fees as well as cap of fees, the impugned regulation (Regulation 15A) is clearly within the delegation made in favour of the Board under Section 30(1) of the SEBI Act," the court said.