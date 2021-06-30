Bombay HC upholds Trai’s new tariff order

To bring down the cost of entertainment for the end consumer, Trai announced amendments to the NTO on 1 January, 2020. As part of the amendments, the regulator reduced the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can be part of any bouquet, to Rs12 from Rs19 per month, which the IBF says has not been backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight. The regulator also sought to impose twin conditions for bouquet formation, effectively introducing a cap on bouquet pricing, which broadcasters feel will limit the number of channels in the bouquet and reduce the value delivered to consumers.