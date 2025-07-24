Bombay HC's BIG rule ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: Idols of up to 6 feet height must be immersed in artificial water bodies

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said all all idols of up to six feet height must be immersed in artificial water bodies starting from Ganesh festival this year.

The HC's order comes months ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is going to be celebrated from August 26 this year.

The Bombay HC's new rule will be applicable on all idols made of plaster of Paris and more than 6 feet in height.

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said this order is also applicable to Durga idols that will be immersed in early October this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi is touted as the biggest festival in Maharashtra, while thousands of people also celebrate Durga Puja in the state.

The division bench noted that in 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made around 204 water tanks for 1.95 lakh Ganesh idols that were under 5 feet. However, only 85,000 such idols were immersed in these tanks , while the remaining were immersed in natural water bodies.

Maha govt's submission in HC The Maharashtra government on Wednesday submitted an affidavit in the Bombay High Court stating that domestic Ganesh idols of up to 5 feet height will be immersed in artificial ponds.

Large idols of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals will be immersed in the traditional manner in the sea, it said.

This move will pave the way for the immersion of large Ganesh idols in the sea. The ban on POP (Plaster of Paris) posed a serious threat to the livelihoods of lakhs of sculptors and jeopardised the economy of a major traditional industry, the state government said.

However, the Bombay HC was not impressed by the submission, ruling that idols up to 6 feet must be immersed in artificial tanks or ponds.

"This Court has to make an endeavour that the impact of immersion of idols on environment is made bare minimal... Thus, instead of 5 feet, idols up to 6 feet be compulsorily immersed in artificial tanks," Chief Justice Aradhe said.

