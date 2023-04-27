The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to instruct all educational institutions in the state to allow retrospective changes of name and gender in their records. A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale, in its order of April 25, said the questions of identity and gender perception do not happen at a "biologically definable point". The high court said that earlier orders passed by the Supreme Court "direct us towards greater inclusiveness and acceptance of individuality and individual traits." "These are not to be compromised because of some bureaucratic requirements," the division bench said. "This is a case of denial of a human being's self-identity and self-identification. That cannot be done and cannot be permitted. Nor can an institute be permitted to force upon the petitioner a name, identity or gender that the petitioner has chosen to reject in preference to some other," it added.

