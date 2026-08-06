The Bombay High Court on Thursday set aside the acquittal of former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal by a Goa sessions court in a 2013 sexual assault case. Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the Bombay HC's Goa bench overturned the 2021 verdict in the case that pertains to the sexual assault of a colleague in 2013.

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Tejpal has been convicted under sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the Indian Penal Code.

Under section 376, Tejpal faces a minimum punishment of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Bombay High Court convicts former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case