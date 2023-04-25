Bombay High Court directs Mumbai societies to take action against guards using sticks against dogs1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- Bombay high court ruled that societies must take action in such cases as using sticks against animals amounts to cruelty against them
The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that it is the responsibility of residential societies in Mumbai to hear the complaints against the security guards of the society using sticks to threaten or injure animals. The high court ruled that societies must take action in such cases as using sticks against animals amounts to cruelty against them.
