The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that it is the responsibility of residential societies in Mumbai to hear the complaints against the security guards of the society using sticks to threaten or injure animals. The high court ruled that societies must take action in such cases as using sticks against animals amounts to cruelty against them.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a Mumbai resident, Paromita Puthran seeking designated areas in societies for feeding stray dogs. The plea said that the society members were not allowing her to feed dogs and is not agreeing to the demand of designated areas for feeding them.

During the hearing, the court urged the societies to allow the petitioner to offer water to the stray dogs. The court also made a crucial observation and directed the societies to make sure adequate water is made available to animals, especially in summer.

"The parties need to amicably resolve the dispute as it should not be that drinking water is not provided to the dogs. It would be an obligation of the residents of the society to always make provision for adequate water to be made available to the animals more particularly considering the onset of the summer season," the bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and RN Laddha held.

The petitioner also argued that the society has hired several bouncers to threaten and injure animals, to which the society contended that they are just security guards. The court disposed of the petition and gave the petitioner the liberty to approach the court in case of any illegality is found.

The high court order assumes significance as several animal experts have warned against feeding dogs in public. This comes in the wake of recent violent incidents involving dogs, in which several people including kids were mauled to death by stray dogs.