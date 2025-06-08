Bombay HC judge delivered a judgment six months ago; Why it was never uploaded may surprise you

Justice Madhav Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge has recently stated that due to his workload, the uploading of a judgement he dictated in December 2024 was delayed, reported Livelaw.

According to the report, Justice Jamdar dictated an 85-page judgement in open court on 19 December 2024. However, a copy was uploaded to the HC website on 30 May 2025.

The case was related to the Transfer of Property Act, in which Justice Jamdar held that the purchaser is bound by the decree of specific performance during the pendency of a suit.

In his order, Justice Jamdar mentioned why there is a delay in uploading the judgment copy. He recorded that on a regular basis, he sits beyond working hours and leaves his chamber by 11.30 pm. He also added that he does not rest on holidays as he wants to ensure the work gets completed.

Among other things, Justice Jamdar highlighted he starts his work schedule in the early morning and continues to do the other judicial work up till 2 am, added Livelaw.

"As I am conducting the Court at least for 2 to 2 and half hours almost every day after regular Court hours, leaving the Chamber after correcting and signing daily orders after 10:30 PM - 11:30 PM on almost all the Court working days and reading the case papers at my residence up to 2:00 Am, reading the case papers in the morning at least for one hour and also attending the Chamber on almost all Saturdays/Sundays/Holidays for completing pending work, uploading of this order is delayed," the Livelaw quoted Justice Jamdar as saying.