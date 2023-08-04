Bombay High Court judge resigns in open court, says 'could not compromise on self-respect'1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Bombay High Court judge Justice Rohit Deo resigns, citing personal reasons and self-respect.
Bombay High Court judge Justice Rohit Deo resigned in an open court on Friday. The judge cited personal reasons for his resignation. At the high court in Nagpur, Justice Deo also said that he could not compromise on self-respect, PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message