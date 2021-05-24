The Bombay High Court on Monday gave protection from arrest to Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in FIR filed by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge in a 2015 case. The matter has been adjourned till 9th June for hearing before a regular bench after summer vacation.

On May 21, the High Court had directed the police not to arrest Param Bir Singh in the case till May 23. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade heard a petition filed by the former top cop, seeking to quash the FIR against him and demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Param Bir Singh's counsel claimed that the case was a backlash over his allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. However, the government defended the case, saying it was registered as the complaint disclosed commission of offence.

The bench, however, questioned the timing of the FIR, news agency PTI reported. According to the news agency, the bench said, "We do not understand why all this (FIR) after Param Bir Singh has had a fallout with the government."

Param Bir Singh was sacked as Mumbai police commissioner days after Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in Antilia bomb case. Vaze was reinstated by a committee headed by Singh and was directly reporting to him.

Days after his removal, Param Bir Singh wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying then state Home Minister Deshmukh was running an 'extortion' racket and was instructing senior officials including Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from bar and restaurants operating in Mumbai.

During the last hearing on Friday, Param Bir Singh's counsel Mahesh Jethmalani argued that the FIRs filed against his client was a result of the letter the former Mumbai commissioner wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister against Deshmukh.

"There is not a shred of evidence against Singh in this case. The state is just vindictive towards someone who has proved to be inconvenient to them. A disgruntled person, who is already accused in several cases, is picked up by the government only to implicate Singh," Jethmalani was quoted as saying by PTI.

The FIR against Singh is based on a complaint by police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge, now posted at Akola in Maharashtra. According to the report, Ghadge made a series of allegations of corruption against Param Bir Singh and other officers when he was posted in Thane.

As per FIR, Singh pressured Ghadge to drop the names of some persons from a case. But when Ghadge refused, Singh framed him up in false cases.









