India/  Mumbai news: Bombay HC permits bursting of firecrackers for 3 hours on Diwali; all construction
Mumbai news: Bombay HC permits bursting of firecrackers for 3 hours on Diwali; all construction

Bombay High Court permits bursting of firecrackers only for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm on Diwali

Mumbai: A view of the city skyline engulfed in smog in Mumbai, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_06_2023_000202A) (PTI)Premium
Mumbai: A view of the city skyline engulfed in smog in Mumbai, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_06_2023_000202A) (PTI)

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued permission to burst firecrackers for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali. The High Court also instructed all constructions in the Maharashtra's capital city be halted till Diwali, in order to combat air pollution.

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates)

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 07:11 PM IST
