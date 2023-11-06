Hello User
Mumbai news: Bombay HC permits bursting of firecrackers for 3 hours on Diwali; all construction
BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai news: Bombay HC permits bursting of firecrackers for 3 hours on Diwali; all construction

Livemint

  • Bombay High Court permits bursting of firecrackers only for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm on Diwali

Mumbai: A view of the city skyline engulfed in smog in Mumbai, Monday

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued permission to burst firecrackers for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali. The High Court also instructed all constructions in the Maharashtra's capital city be halted till Diwali, in order to combat air pollution.

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates)

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 07:14 PM IST
