The Bombay High Court on Monday issued permission to burst firecrackers for 3 hours, between 7 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali. The High Court also instructed all constructions in the Maharashtra's capital city be halted till Diwali, in order to combat air pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.