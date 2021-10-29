The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to him to appear before the agency.

The court said that Deshmukh had failed to make a case for quashing such summons.

It further said that the former minister's plea did not merit an order to the ED and the CBI, restraining them from taking any coercive action against him. The court, however, said that Deshmukh, like any other common litigant, had a right to approach the appropriate court seeking relief if he apprehended his arrest in the case.

The court also directed the ED to permit Deshmukh's lawyer to remain present within "visible distance but not audible distance" at the central agency's office during Deshmukh's questioning.

The ED had begun a probe against Deshmukh and others, and summoned him for questioning after the CBI filed an FIR against the NCP leader on 21 April this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The CBI FIR was registered following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Meanwhile, a court in Maharashtra's Thane city recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Param Bir Singh in connection with an alleged extortion case registered against him.

As "Accused Param Bir Singh, R/at: House No: 133, Sector-27 Chandigarh" is charged with offenses including extortion under IPC section 384, "you are hereby directed (to) arrest the said accused and produce him before me," read the order issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate RJ Tamble.

The case was registered in July against Param Bir Singh and 28 others including six police officers for allegedly extorting money from a builder. Other accused include retired “encounter specialist" police officer Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Devraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police N T Kadam and inspector Rajkumar Kothmire.

Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 in the aftermath of the discovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and arrest of police officer Sachin Waze.

