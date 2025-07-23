Bombay HC allows Mumbai airport to terminate Turkish ground operator Celebi's contract

The Bombay High Court has in effect allowed Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) to terminate services of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi Airport Services India, according to a PTI report on July 23.

This comes as the court today set aside its earlier interim order restraining MIAL from finalising tenders for ground and bridge handling services post termination of Turkish firm Celebi’s contract, it added.

What did Bombay High Court say? Hearing the case, HC bench comprising Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan noted that the court's interim protection granted in May cannot be continued, as the Delhi HC earlier in July dismissed Celebi’s petition against similar contract termination of the Delhi airport and revocation of security clearance.

“It is now clear that holding up the decision of finding a replacement is not possible and tenable. Continuation of the ad-interim order is no longer reasonable and hence stands vacated,” the court said.

It added that post revocation of security clearance, all employees and equipment of the petitioner firm have been placed under the control of another company, Indo Thai Airport Services, which is now carrying out the ground handling and bridge mounting services at the Mumbai airport.

“The petitioner firm has lost all physical access to the airport,” the court added.

Justice Sundaresen added that as per the contract agreement, conciliation efforts are underway between the parties concerned and disposed of the petitions filed by Celebi.

Also Read | Delhi HC junks Celebi's plea to revoke its security clearance

What was the Bombay HC's interim order? On May 26, a vacation bench of the Bombay HC had provided interim relief to Celebi and restrained MIAL from making a final decision on the tenders issued on May 17 for the selection of a new ground handling agency for these services.

Meanwhile, in its own hearing, the Delhi HC dismissed Celebi’s plea against the security clearance revocation, noted that there were “compelling national security considerations involved”, which “impelled” the Centre to revoke the clearance, with “impelling geo-political considerations” at play.

Also Read | Celebi moves Madras HC over cancellation of services contract at Chennai airport

Why was Celebi's contracts terminated? Aviation regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), had revoked Celebi's security clearances amid backlash of its base country Turkey's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. This led to various airports across the country terminating the company's contracts on national security grounds.

Celebi moved the Bombay HC petitioning against the cancellation of its security clearance and subsequent contract termination with MIAL. An order on the revocation of security clearance is pending before a division bench of the Bombay HC, and is likely to be taken up for hearing tomorrow, on July 24.

Celebi has also sought annulment of terminations of the Bridge Mounted Equipment Service Agreement and the Concession Agreement, and Ground Handling Services by MIAL.