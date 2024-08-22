Bombay High Court takes Suo Moto cognizance of the Badlapur sexual assault against minor girls in a school case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the matter will be heard today by a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the establishment of special branches or "mini-police stations" for women and children in every police station across the state, ANI reported.

This development came in the wake of an alleged delay in registering the crime by the police in Badlapur. Chairperson Susieben Shah shared a detailed plan in this regard during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Addressing the press conference, Shah said, "Currently, police stations have Women's Help Desks, Special Juvenile Police Units, and Child Welfare Police Officers. However, these units are not dedicated solely to addressing complaints from women and children, often leading to the unavailability of trained personnel when needed. Officers in these units are frequently assigned to other duties, causing delays in registering and investigating complaints."

She said that the Crime Branch units in police stations are exclusively reserved for investigating crimes, ensuring that officers are not diverted to other duties and that their sole responsibility is to investigate and solve crimes efficiently.

Earlier, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the protest showed tremendous unrest among people as the government did not pay heed to the crime as it should have, the senior politician said.

"What happened in Badlapur yesterday (protest on railway tracks) was an angry reaction of people," he said.