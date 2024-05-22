‘Bomb-making flourishing industry in Bengal', Amit Shah takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared bomb-making to be the only flourishing industry in Bengal during theKanthi rally.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying only the bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Kanthi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP leader said, “TMC has turned Bengal into a safe haven for infiltrators."