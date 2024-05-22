Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying only the bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Kanthi Lok Sabha seat, the BJP leader said, “TMC has turned Bengal into a safe haven for infiltrators."

“Mamata Banerjee is compromising national security for the sake of the vote bank. Once BJP gets 30 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, TMC will disintegrate, and the exit of Mamata Banerjee's government is certain," Shah said at the Kanthi rally today.

He also accused the TMC chief of committing sin by changing Bengal's demography and advised her to stop attacking monks to win the polls. “Infiltration in Bengal adversely impacts the entire country," the minister said.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being conducted in all seven phases. So far, polling in five phases has been completed, and the remaining two will be held on May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Earlier, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya attacked Mamata Banerjee and said that the TMC leader is not running a government in the state but she is running a "mafia" and putting the country's internal security in "danger."

“Mamata Banerjee is not running a government in West Bengal. She is running a mafia. This mafia is a danger to the country's internal security. It is a danger to the state's economy, and it has already proven to be a danger to the security and welfare of the state's women and youth," the BJP MP said.

He further alleged that the TMC government has been providing infiltrators with Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and voter ID cards and has been "endangering" the internal security of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

