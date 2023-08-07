Bomman, Bellie send legal notice to 'The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves. Here's what happened2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:35 PM IST
As per the legal notice, the couple were promised a proper house and an all-terrain multi-purpose vehicle and sufficient financial support as a one-time lump sum payment (without mentioning the amount) as compensation for their time, based on the income generated from the project.
Bomman and Bellie, the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ have issued a legal notice to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves. The couple is apparently seeking a ‘goodwill gesture’ of ₹2 crore from Gonsalves.
