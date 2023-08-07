Bomman and Bellie, the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ have issued a legal notice to filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves. The couple is apparently seeking a ‘goodwill gesture’ of ₹2 crore from Gonsalves.

As per the legal notice, the couple were promised a proper house and an all-terrain multi-purpose vehicle and sufficient financial support as a one-time lump sum payment (without mentioning the amount) as compensation for their time, based on the income generated from the project, a copy as viewed by news agency PTI.

It also stated that though the couple were introduced as the real heroes however, Gonsalves got all the financial benefits from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and PM Modi.

“Both Bomman and Bellie are disappointed with Gonsalves, who had promised them monetary help as well as help with the education of Bellie’s granddaughter, while making the film. But she now refuses to give even a fraction of the enormous profits made by the film," said Chennai-based social activist Pravin Raj, a lawyer by profession told PTI. He also said that he put the couple in with a law firm in Chennai.

He said the couple have been following the documentary maker around, doing what she was asking them to do, in the hope that when the film did well, they would all prosper together. “Instead, Gonsalves is not even picking up the phone when Bomman calls," added Raj as quoted by PTI.

Advocate Mohammed Mansoor is handling the case from Bomman and Bellie side. He said that four days ago he had received a reply notice from Sikhya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, on behalf of Gonsalves wherein she had refused any more help stating she has already given money to the couple.

“In that, she has flatly refused any more help stating that she has already given money to the couple. I will be sending her a rejoinder in a couple of days after consulting with my clients," said Mansoor.

What did by Sikhya Entertainment say on the legal notice?

As per the statement issued by Sikhya Entertainment Pvt Ltd, it is stated that “The goal in creating ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has always been to highlight elephant conservation, the tremendous efforts of the forest department and its mahouts Bomman and Bellie. Since its launch, the documentary has raised awareness of the cause and had a real impact on the mahouts and cavadis community," as seen by news agency PTI.

"Chief minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin has made donations towards assisting the 91 mahouts and cavadis who look after the state's elephants, constructing eco-friendly houses for the caretakers and developing an elephant camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

“The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie. “All claims made are untrue. We have deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change."

“The Elephant Whisperers" emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. The short film depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

