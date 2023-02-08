Bond market in India: RBI Gov Shaktikanta Das announces new timings. See details

Bond market in India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced new bond market timings in India. While announcing the RBI Monetary Policy statement on Wednesday, 8th February 2023, central bank governor said that bond market timings in India will now begin from morning 9 AM and end evening 5 PM, which is back to pre-pandemic timing. Currently, bond market timings in India is from morning 9 AM to evening 3:30 PM. In December 2022, he had changed only corporate bond market timing from morning 9 AM to evening 5 PM.

