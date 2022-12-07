Bond market timings restored by RBI. What you need to know

“Withdrawal of the accommodative stance, and continuing to target inflation by the RBI is positive for the economy in the long term. RBI's stance is assured while being cautious.The banking sector should continue to benefit from the robust margins and continuing credit growth from retail as well as corporates. The rate hike is broadly on the expected lines. This should be a status quo announcement for the markets. Markets will now take lead from the US Fed verdict in the coming week," said Divam Sharma, Co-Founder at Green Portfolio.