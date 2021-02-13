Bond sale devolves as market seeks high yields

Bond sale devolves as market seeks high yields1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 06:11 AM IST
The central bank said primary dealers who underwrite auctions bought bonds worth ₹6,736 crore of 6.22% 2035 bonds at the weekly auction
A day after the success of a special bond auction, the market on Friday saw the ₹26,000 crore bond auction devolve, as the Reserve Bank of India decided not to pay the high yields demanded by the market.
Out of the government securities worth ₹11,000 crore put up for auction, the government sold ₹4,263.725 crore of 2035 notes at 6.55%; ₹5,625 crore of 4.48% 2023 bonds, compared to ₹5,000 crore of bonds offered at 4.67%; ₹7,000 crore of 2033 floating rate bonds (FRB) compared to ₹5,000 crore worth bonds offered at 4.63%; and ₹3,500 crore of 6.67% 2050 bonds compared to ₹5,000 crore offered at 6.69%.
After the auction, the 10-year bond yield closed at 5.99%, up three basis points from its previous close.
On Thursday, RBI intervened to pull down the 10-year benchmark rate to below 6% in a special auction of government securities. The central bank accepted bids for 10-year and five-year bonds at 5.97% and 5.54%, respectively in the auction of securities that it refused to sell last week at higher yields demanded by the market.
