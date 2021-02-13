OPEN APP
Bond sale devolves as market seeks high yields
Out of the government securities worth ₹11,000 crore put up for auction, the government sold ₹4,263.725 crore of 2035 notes at 6.55%
Out of the government securities worth 11,000 crore put up for auction, the government sold 4,263.725 crore of 2035 notes at 6.55%

Bond sale devolves as market seeks high yields

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 06:11 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar

The central bank said primary dealers who underwrite auctions bought bonds worth 6,736 crore of 6.22% 2035 bonds at the weekly auction

A day after the success of a special bond auction, the market on Friday saw the 26,000 crore bond auction devolve, as the Reserve Bank of India decided not to pay the high yields demanded by the market.

The central bank said primary dealers who underwrite auctions bought bonds worth 6,736 crore of 6.22% 2035 bonds at the weekly auction.

Out of the government securities worth 11,000 crore put up for auction, the government sold 4,263.725 crore of 2035 notes at 6.55%; 5,625 crore of 4.48% 2023 bonds, compared to 5,000 crore of bonds offered at 4.67%; 7,000 crore of 2033 floating rate bonds (FRB) compared to 5,000 crore worth bonds offered at 4.63%; and 3,500 crore of 6.67% 2050 bonds compared to 5,000 crore offered at 6.69%.

After the auction, the 10-year bond yield closed at 5.99%, up three basis points from its previous close.

On Thursday, RBI intervened to pull down the 10-year benchmark rate to below 6% in a special auction of government securities. The central bank accepted bids for 10-year and five-year bonds at 5.97% and 5.54%, respectively in the auction of securities that it refused to sell last week at higher yields demanded by the market.

