Bond yields signals aggressive RBI rate hikes. What is means for your investment

“The level of domestic and global inflation will determine the performance of equity markets over the next few months—(1) data showing peaking of inflation could put a cap on bond yields and a floor on equity valuations but (2) data showing further increase in inflation leading to higher-for-longer inflation expectations may result in further increase in bond yields and correction in markets. We expect inflation in India to trend down sharply in 2HFY23 on high base effects but note upside risks to inflation from higher-than-expected domestic food prices and global fuel prices," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

