Republic Day: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the people of India on its 73rd Republic Day. He said the “UK and India are tied by bonds that span over decades, through generations and across some of the greatest challenges we have faced".

“I want to send my best wishes from the UK to the people of India, and to all British Indians, on India’s Republic Day," he said on Twitter.

The UK and India are tied by bonds that span over decades, through generations and across some of the greatest challenges we have faced.



I want to send my best wishes from the UK to the people of India, and to all British Indians, on India's Republic Day 🇬🇧🇮🇳 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 26, 2022

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison also extended his best wished saying “India and Australia enjoy a wonderful friendship". In a tweet, the Australian Prime Minister said that “while we celebrate Australia Day today, I also extend my very best wishes to my good friend Narendra Modi and all Indians on Republic Day".

🇦🇺🇮🇳 enjoy a wonderful friendship. While we celebrate #AustraliaDay today, I also extend my very best wishes to my good friend @narendramodi and all Indians on #RepublicDayIndia

गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ| #dosti — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 26, 2022

India today celebrated its 73rd Republic Day and many heads of states extended their wishes on the occasion.

In his greetings to PM Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to grow stronger.

Deuba commended India's remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and impressive advancement in technologies and innovation, according to a statement issued by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said, "as the two nations stood firm and resolute in extending profound friendships through the contours of time, I have no doubt that we will continue to write many more stories of success and happiness together."

"On this Republic Day of India, the people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes to the people of India. While you witness the majestic parades in celebration today, please know that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoice with you in heart and spirit," he said in his message on Twitter.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also wished Prime Minister Modi, the government and the people of India. "Wishing PM @narendramodi, the Government and People of #India a very happy 73rd Republic Day. May the relationship between our two nations continue to grow to mutually benefit our people so that our nations may prosper," Rajapaksa wrote.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said the partnership between India and the United States is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values."We join India, the world's largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India's Constitution," she said at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

