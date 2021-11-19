Out of necessity or just to get out of the confines of one's house after a long coronavirus-mandated lockdown, people are finally travelling again. Trains remain a popular mode of transportation among Indians.

But there's one thing you need to know before booking your next train tickets. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows only six tickets to be booked from a single account every month. This limit can be doubled though, with a few simple steps.

To increase the monthly limit on train tickets to 12, people need to link their Aadhaar card to their IRCTC account. The entire process is online and takes only a few minutes.

Here's how to link your Aadhaar to IRCTC:

Step 1: Go to IRCTC's official website, www.irctc.co.in

Step 2: Enter log in credentials and sign in

Step 3: Click on ‘My Account’ in the top menu and select ‘Link your Aadhaar’ option

Step 4: In the next window, enter your name as per the Aadhaar card, followed by your Aadhaar number or virtual ID, select the check box and click on Send OTP button.

Step 5: Enter the OTP you receive on the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar and click on Verify OTP.

Step 6: Now KYC response in fetched from Aadhaar. Click on Update button to complete the Aadhaar verification process. Once the KYC is done and your Aadhaar is linked with IRCTC, a confirmation message will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Log out and log in again to www.irctc.co.in.

Step 8: To check your Aadhaar KYC status, click on Link your Aadhaar under the My Account option in IRCTC website.

To increase the monthly limit of train tickets to 12, follow these steps:

Step 1: After you log out and log in again once Aadhaar is linked to the IRCTC account, you can look for trains. Once you find the train you are looking for continue to booking and payment.

Step 2: Select the train you desire to travel in and the seat class you want.

Step 3: Now you will be taken to the passenger input page, where you are required to enter the details of the passengers who will travel with you in a table. The passengers saved in IRCTC's Master List will automatically

Step 4: Complete the booking process by paying the ticket fare, online/

