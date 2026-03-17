‘Book LPG only when required,’ Indian Oil issues advisory to curtail hoarding, avoid panic bookings

As the tensions in the Middle East continue, uncertainty looms over supply of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The recent price hike has further created panic and fear among consumers anticipating future shortage. Indian Oil Corporation issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging customers to book LPG cylinders only in case of need to curtail hoarding, avoid panic bookings and black-marketing.

Assuring customers about secure and uninterrupted supply, the government-owned gas company in a statement on X said, “IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines.”

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It added, “Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid panic bookings.”

How is Middle Est conflict impacting India? The Strait of Hormuz, strategically located along Iran's south coast, is a key route that handles almost one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies. Disruption in vessel and oil tanker movement due to ongoing Iran conflict with US-Israel caused high volatility in crude oil prices. This supply shortage has rippled across asset classes, including LPG rates, and has caused brent crude oil, the global benchmark index, to touch new highs.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), LPG bookings recorded a sharp drop on 14 March with about 77 lakh bookings, compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on registered on 13 March. Moreover, online LPG cylinder bookings have increased significantly from 84% to about 87%.

Amid cooking gas shortages and supply restrictions in the country triggered by the West Asia conflict, Indian- flagged LPG tanker Shivalik and Nanda Devi reached Mundra Port in Gujarat after passing through the Strait of Hormuz. These vessels imported about 92,712 MT of LPG.

The Indian Navy has deployed two task forces of warships to assist in the safe transit of merchant vessels and tankers carrying gas and crude oil, as per ANI report. Indian government maintains that no cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies as it instructed refineries to maximize LPG production and regulated domestic distribution through a first-in, first-out basis.

LPG Price Today(March 17) Check city wise LPG cylinder prices after recent ₹60 hike as rates differ across states due to local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

City Domestic LPG (14.2kg) New Delhi ₹ 913.00 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 Chennai ₹ 928.50 Bengaluru ₹ 915.50 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 Lucknow ₹ 950.50 Patna ₹ 1,002.50 Gurgaon ₹ 921.50 Noida ₹ 910.50