Book train tickets via QR code: Railways introduces new booking system

All 61 of the stations in the Palakkad division of the Southern Railway, including Mangalore Central and Mangalore junction, now offer unreserved ticket buying via the Railway UTS App with support for QR codes. The "Book Ticket" menu in the app now includes a QR code booking option. The QR code method also allows for the renewal of season tickets and platform tickets, the release stated.

According to a railway announcement, the feature won't be available for the halt stations run by private agencies on Southern Railway routes. Passengers can access the ticketing system and choose their destination by scanning the QR code at the station. From there, they can pay using a railway wallet, UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking.

(With agency inputs)

