Booked an international IndiGo flight? Read travel guidelines before you board

Those travelling to Muscat for a period of 7 days or less shall be exempted from mandatory quarantine provided they are able to provide evidence of their return travel and the result of their test conducted upon arrival is negative. Passengers travelling to Muscat for a period of more than 7 days are required to undergo a mandatory health quarantine of 7 days. They shall take a RT-PCR test on the eighth day at their own expense and end their quarantine period if the test result is negative. Those who don’t wish to undertake a RT-PCR test on the eighth day shall continue to remain under mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days.