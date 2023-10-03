Booking.com says India a priority market for inbound, domestic and outbound travel
Before the pandemic Booking.com was primarily an inbound platform as far as India was concerned, said Santosh Kumar, its country manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia
MUMBAI: India has emerged as a priority market for Amsterdam-headquartered Booking.com, one of the world's largest online travel agencies. The company has seen a massive surge in users from India who are not just looking for travel and stay options overseas but within the country, too, said a top executive.