Indian travellers grapple with choice between sustainability and affordability, says study

Indian travellers grapple with choice between sustainability and affordability, says study1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:24 PM IST
A majority of Indian travellers, about 97%, expressed a desire to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months, while 84% acknowledged the global energy crisis and increasing living costs are impacting their spending plans. These concerns, however, are not necessarily related.
New Delhi: Global economic shifts over the past year have caused travellers to face a perceived choice between sustainability and affordability, with 66% of Indian respondents in a Booking.com survey feeling this dilemma, compared to the 49% global average, according to the company’s Sustainable Travel Report. For these Indians, sustainability and travel combined can seem non-urgent when they are worried about bills and energy crisis.
