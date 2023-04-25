Indian travellers grapple with choice between sustainability and affordability, says study

New Delhi: Global economic shifts over the past year have caused travellers to face a perceived choice between sustainability and affordability, with 66% of Indian respondents in a Booking.com survey feeling this dilemma, compared to the 49% global average, according to the company’s Sustainable Travel Report. For these Indians, sustainability and travel combined can seem non-urgent when they are worried about bills and energy crisis.

