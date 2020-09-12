Bookings for daily flights from Darbhanga to start by Sept-end: Puri

New Delhi: The bookings for daily flights will start by end of September from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday. After reviewing the groundwork of Darbhanga airport in Bihar, he informed that flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja. He further said that this a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar.

New Delhi: The bookings for daily flights will start by end of September from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday. After reviewing the groundwork of Darbhanga airport in Bihar, he informed that flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja. He further said that this a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar.

Puri reviewed the progress and construction status of the Darbanga airport along with Gopal Jee Thakur, MP, Darbhanga, Ashok Yadav, MP, Madhubani, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA, Arvind Singh, Chairman AAI and other officials.

Puri reviewed the progress and construction status of the Darbanga airport along with Gopal Jee Thakur, MP, Darbhanga, Ashok Yadav, MP, Madhubani, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, MoCA, Arvind Singh, Chairman AAI and other officials. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of work of Darbhanga airport, Puri said that most of the work at the airport is almost complete. He added that arrival and departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt etc have already been installed and remaining work will be completed before end October. SpiceJet has already been awarded this route under RCS-UDAN.

Puri emphasized that the Prime Minister's vision of 'Hawai chappal se hawai jahaz tak' continues to transform lives. He said that while the work on ground is in full swing in Darbhanga, other processes are also going ahead. Flight calibration by Spicejet took place today while the Minister was at the Darbhanga airport.

After reviewing the status of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, Puri said that the work at the Deogarh airport is at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule. He had extensive discussions with MP Nishikant Dubey. Puri said that the airport would be operationalised very soon. He added that the Central government would be taking some key decisions in this regard by next week.

Apart from providing aviation connectivity to the Santhal region, the airport in Deoghar which is strategically located to provide connectivity to Patna, Kolkata and Bagdogra will also be able to serve people from Bhagalpur and Jamui districts of Bihar.

Puri that this is one more step under the ambitious UDAN Scheme to provide air connectivity to the interior regions of the country under the motto 'Sab Uden, Sab Juden.'