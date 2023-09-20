BookMyShow cancels singer Shubh's show amid India-Canada row, set to refund tickets1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:18 PM IST
BookMyShow cancels Shubhneet Singh's India tour after facing backlash for hosting a singer allegedly linked to Khalistani movement. Refunds will be issued.
BookMyShow on Wednesday cancelled Punjabi- Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh's India tour after the ticket booking app faced a boycott call on social media for hosting a singer who is allegedly a Khalistani sympathiser.
