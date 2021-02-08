OPEN APP
Home >News >India >BookMyShow's loss widens to 135 crore in FY20
BookMyShow's loss widens to 135 crore in FY20

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 04:31 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The covid-19 pandemic led to the complete shutdown of all out-of-home entertainment last year, including movies and live events, but BookMyShow’s losses have been widening even prior to the spread of the virus

New Delhi: Online movie and events ticketing platform Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, better known as BookMyShow, reported a net loss of 135 crore for financial year 2019-20 against 83 crore loss in the year ago period, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

The company’s revenues stood at 563 crore, a 6% fall since the last financial year and its total expenses for the fiscal were reported as 667 crore, Tofler said.

To be sure, the covid-19 pandemic led to the complete shutdown of all out-of-home entertainment last year, including movies and live events, but BookMyShow’s losses have been widening even prior to the spread of the virus.

“A lot of the losses and revenue decline may have to do with the shutdown that began in March last year otherwise the company may have been able to show some growth," Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd said.

Of late, ticketing platforms like BookMyShow have also been giving minimum guarantee to cinemas to list their films, irrespective of footfalls, adding to their expenses, Taurani pointed out.

As an app-based platform, they also have substantial technological cost besides riding on a volatile business model, with extreme highs and lows depending on how films and events do. Clearly, the coming financial year will only add to losses, he said.

Last week, BookMyShow had launched a pay-per-view video streaming service BookMyShow Stream, calling it an attempt at a relatively uncluttered space in the otherwise crowded subscription-driven Indian OTT (over-the-top) market.

Launching with 600 movie titles, the TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service that hopes to offer to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months will bring a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, foreign cinema in partnership with American studios such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses like Viacom18, Shemaroo and Rajshri Productions as well as regional content providers like Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

“While they will obviously have to spend on tech and marketing, their profits will depend on arrangements with individual producers who will obviously need to be compensated for their product. Plus, full recovery of cinemas could take up to the end of 2022 so this is unlikely to lead to a turnaround in losses," Taurani said calling the pay-per-view model hard to scale up.

