BookMyShow survey finds most consumers open to returning to theatres

Given conversations with producers within the industry, INOX said last week that big-ticket releases will hopefully hit screens by the third quarter of this financial year. While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is now looking at an October release, Salman Khan’s Radhe is eyeing November while Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj- The Pride of India, sports drama ’83, and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha are looking at December. However, unlike many other businesses, film exhibition can only resume at the same time across the country. A non-Hindi local language film may find showcasing in specific states but for a Hindi or Hollywood release to be viable, theatres across the country have to be open.