Boon for Bengaluru: Train services from railway station to airport begin

For people living in Bengaluru, now no more spending extra time stuck in the traffic, and paying huge amount to the cabbies to reach the airport. The long-awaited train service to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru began today. The first DEMU train left at 4.45am from KSR Bengaluru City to KIA halt station. The service will provide last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefiting lakhs of people by providing them an affordable and reliable transport facility. The service will be available for six days a week, except on Sundays.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said citizens of Bengaluru can take a train to the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station, from the city beginning January 4. "Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to the Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station," Yediyurappa tweeted on Sunday.

According to South Western Railway, three pairs of DEMU services would be introduced from Bengaluru area to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) Halt Station from January 4.

Train No. 06279 Yesvantpur – Bangarapet DEMU will depart Yesvantpur at 08:30 am and arrive Bangarapet at 12:30pm o­n the same day.

Train No. 06269 Bengaluru Cantt. – Bangarapet MEMU will depart Bengaluru Cantt. at 05:55pm and arrive Bangarapet at 09:45pm o­n the same day.

Train No. 06270 Bangarapet – Yesvantpur MEMU will depart Bangarapet at 05:30am and arrive Yesvantpur at 09:25am o­n the same day.

The Bengaluru International Airport Ltd & South Western Railway have partnered to establish a Railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport, for hassle-free, quick, environment-friendly travel to Airport & will benefit many travelers daily.