PM Narendra Modi urged the BJP-run states to improve the business climate and guarantee that all social programmes are fully implemented.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On July 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a lengthy meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states. He urged them to ensure that all welfare programmes are fully implemented and to improve the economic climate in the nation. The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from 18 states participated in the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours. J P Nadda, president of the BJP, was also there.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On July 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a lengthy meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states. He urged them to ensure that all welfare programmes are fully implemented and to improve the economic climate in the nation. The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from 18 states participated in the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours. J P Nadda, president of the BJP, was also there.
The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand (Pushkar Singh Dhami), Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand (Pushkar Singh Dhami), Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister of Nagaland and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai were present in the meeting. So were the chief ministers of Goa, Tripura Gujarat. Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, Tarkishore Prasad, and Renu Devi of Bihar were among the deputy chief ministers present during the meeting.
Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister of Nagaland and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai were present in the meeting. So were the chief ministers of Goa, Tripura Gujarat. Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, Tarkishore Prasad, and Renu Devi of Bihar were among the deputy chief ministers present during the meeting.
The better execution of various important government programmes and initiatives, including GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, and others, was a focus of Modi's remarks during the meeting, according to a statement from the BJP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The better execution of various important government programmes and initiatives, including GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, and others, was a focus of Modi's remarks during the meeting, according to a statement from the BJP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Prime Minister Modi stressed on the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this," it read.
"Prime Minister Modi stressed on the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this," it read.
Emphasising on the need to ensure ease of doing business, Modi spoke about several initiatives taken by his government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Emphasising on the need to ensure ease of doing business, Modi spoke about several initiatives taken by his government.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"He encouraged the states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country," the party statement said.
"He encouraged the states to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country," the party statement said.
Additionally, Modi urged the chief ministers to make sure that sports are given the proper priority in their states and that the greatest facilities are available to promote widespread youth engagement and participation.
Additionally, Modi urged the chief ministers to make sure that sports are given the proper priority in their states and that the greatest facilities are available to promote widespread youth engagement and participation.
The meeting also included Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, chairman of the party's good governance department, and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
The meeting also included Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, chairman of the party's good governance department, and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
According to reports, discussions about achieving a 100% target for all centrally sponsored social initiatives and flagship programmes took place among the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in coalition with other parties.
According to reports, discussions about achieving a 100% target for all centrally sponsored social initiatives and flagship programmes took place among the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the 18 states where the BJP is in power on its own or in coalition with other parties.