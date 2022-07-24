On July 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a lengthy meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states. He urged them to ensure that all welfare programmes are fully implemented and to improve the economic climate in the nation. The chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from 18 states participated in the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours. J P Nadda, president of the BJP, was also there.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}