In a bid to curtail a possible third wave of COVID-19 as speculated by many health experts and COVID management bodies which might hit the country by September, an expert panel has recommended the government to increase the vaccination and stick to non-pharmacological interventions.

Speaking to ANI, one of the experts in the government-authorised panel suggested it has "recommended government to increase vaccination and stick to non-pharmacological interventions such as COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, wearing mask, social distancing and containment zone."

As per the panel's recommendations, the key is to strengthen health infrastructure and prepare adequately so that up to 4 lakh cases every day can be handled. In addition, routine services are also to be maintained, they said.

"This will need 2 lakh additional ICU beds with 1 lakh ventilator beds. This will be in addition to vaccinations and Covid appropriate behaviour," sources told ANI.

In order to tackle the COVID-19 situation and improve the health infrastructure of the country, the government has announced a 23,000-crore COVID management package.

States have already been directed to send their plans for building health infrastructure to the Union Health Ministry. Money will be given to the state immediately as per its plan.

India on Sunday reported 39,742 new COVID cases, 39,972 recoveries, and 535 deaths over 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll reached 4,20,551 whereas total vaccination scaled up to 43,31,50,864.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

