First trial shipment of fresh pomegranate exported to US: Commerce ministry2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Buoyed by the acceptance of Indian mangoes in the US, exporters are hopeful that pomegranate would also script a similar success story
New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s fruit exports prospects, the commerce ministry on Tuesday said the first trial shipment of fresh pomegranate has been sent to the US through airways. The shipment was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).