The road transport and highways ministry on Tuesday said it has made the use of electronic toll collection device FASTag mandatory for availing any discount in toll charges, including a return journey within 24 hours. The step has been taken to encourage the adoption of digital payments.

“In order to further promote digital payments on the fee plazas on the national highways, it is decided that discount for users who make return journey within 24 hours and all other local exemptions shall be provided only if the vehicle carries a valid functional FASTag," an official statement said.

This means that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, the passenger may not require a prior intimation and can get the discount automatically if the return journey is made within 24 hours, if the vehicle has a valid and a functional FASTag.

“For discount on return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic and no requirement for a pass. For discounts on all other cases, having a valid FASTag is made necessary," it said.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection device fixed on the windshield of a vehicle to enable drivers zip through toll plazas without having to stop. Toll payment is directly deducted from a prepaid wallet or bank account directly linked to it. The use of FASTag was made compulsory earlier this year at all national highway toll plazas, to reduce cash handling, decongest national highways, ensure seamless movement of vehicles and curb fuel consumption.

