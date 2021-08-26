1 min read.Updated: 26 Aug 2021, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
AIIMS chief Guleria on Covid booster shots: 'I don't think we have enough data to show that there is a need for booster right now'
New Delhi: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Randeep Guleria said that India should now focus on giving Covid shots to as many people as possible to curb the spread of Covid and the idea of booster doses can wait, for now.
During a virtual programme organized by Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council, Guleria said. "I don't think we have enough data to show that there is a need for booster right now, remember antibodies is not the only way of giving protection," news agency ANI quoted.
The AIIMS chief also said that Sero Survey suggested that there may not be as many coronavirus cases in a likely third Covid wave if vaccinations continue in strength. "My feeling is that if we are able to continue to have good vaccination and looking at the serosurvey data, chances are that we may not have that many cases in the third wave," he said.