India to offer Covid-19 booster doses available to all adults from Sunday, April 10. "It has been decided that a precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine will be made available to the 18 population at private vaccination centres," the health ministry said in a statement Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's Covid booster shot from April 10; Here's all you need to know

All people 18 above are eligible to take the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to the ministry, those who had taken their second dose nine months previously would be eligible for the shot.

The Covid booster dose facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

The Serum Institute of India has announced that end-user will have to pay ₹ 600 for a Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price.

600 for a Covishield booster dose and the hospitals will get it at a discounted price. Serum's Covovax, once approved, as a booster dose, will cost ₹ 900 plus tax.

900 plus tax. India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year.

On March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 2.4 crore precautionary doses have been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers, and 60+ population groups.

How to book an appointment for the precautionary dose One can book an appointment for vaccination through the Co-WIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or via the Aarogya Setu App. This appointment will be granted after signing in through the registered mobile number and Aadhar card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to book an appointment for the precautionary dose One can book an appointment for vaccination through the Co-WIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or via the Aarogya Setu App. This appointment will be granted after signing in through the registered mobile number and Aadhar card.

