Booster dose: The Health Ministry on Tuesday clarified whether the people above 60 years of age would be required to submit any certificate from doctor to avail third Covid vaccine dose, called as 'precaution dose'.

The Union Health Ministry today said that all persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from the doctor at the time of administration of precaution dose, according to news agency ANI.

"Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of precaution dose," the ministry added.

The ministry on Monday issued guidelines for vaccination of children between 15 and 18 years of age and precaution doses for healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and people who are 60 or older with comorbidities.

In its guidelines issued yesterday, the ministry said for those health care workers and front line workers who have received two doses, another dose of vaccine would be provided from 10th January 2022

"The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose. All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine, will on Doctor’s advice be provided with a precaution dose from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose," the guidelines said.

All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system, the guidelines said.

