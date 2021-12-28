Booster dose: Centre clarifies on 'doctor certificate' for people above 60 yrs

"The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose. All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine, will on Doctor’s advice be provided with a precaution dose from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose," the guidelines said.

