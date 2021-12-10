Amid mounting concerns over the emergence of the omicron variant and its large number of mutations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said a booster dose against Covid-19 comes into picture only when the eligible population is fully vaccinated against the viral infection and that is the current priority for the state government.

However, a decision on administering the booster dose to further enforce immunity against the infection has to be taken by the Centre, he said.

As Pune district achieved 100% administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, while speaking about the booster dose, Pawar said doctors from the task force have suggested that the district administration should first ensure that both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines are administered to the eligible population.

"It has been proved that those who have taken both the doses are less impacted by the virus. There are cases in some areas where booster doses have been administered... such people experienced mild effects when they got infected," the minister said.

However, he said a decision regarding an additional vaccine dose has to be taken at the Centre's level. "The Prime Minister and the Centre decided to give two doses of vaccines. If any decision to administer a third (booster) dose is taken, according to my knowledge, the Serum Institute of India has the availability of doses. According to a recent statement from the company, they have reduced the production of the vaccine due to a drop in demand," he said.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India manufactures Covishield, the mainstay of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme. He, however, said the government's thrust is to achieve 100% vaccination as far as the second dose is concerned.

"Once both the doses are done 100%, we can think about a booster dose and also vaccination for the 12 to 18 age group if the Centre's health department gives permission," said Pawar. Asked about taking strict stand against those still showing vaccine hesitancy, Pawar said in one district (Aurangabad), the respective collector took some strict measures (like no vaccine, no fuel, and ration ) as they were lagging in inoculation rate.

"After that decision, the number of people taking the doses went up. As a government, our job is to convince people but people should also respond positively. But there are people who neither think about their own life nor about others," he said. "If we do not get a positive response from people on the vaccination front, we may think of taking some strict stand," Pawar said.

Pawar said to increase the pace of vaccination, instructions have been issued to hold special camps and deploy mobile vans to reach out to people.

