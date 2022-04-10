This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre said that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first and second doses.
From today, the administration of precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all beneficiaries aged above 18 years will begin. The Union health ministry announced on Friday that the precautionary dose will be available for all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10. Those above the age of 18, who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose, the Union health ministry said on Friday
From registration to pricing: 10 points
The precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres.
The Centre said that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first and second doses.
The Centre said that the private COVID-19 vaccination centres can charge only up to a maximum of ₹150 as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine.
No fresh registrations would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN.
Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Saturday, announced that it has revised the price of its COVID vaccine Covaxin from ₹1,200 to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals.
Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday announced that it has revised the price of its COVID vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from ₹600 to ₹225 per dose.
India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.
All vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded on CoWIN and both the options of "online appointment" and "walk-in" registration and vaccination will be available at the private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).
The private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier by the Union health ministry.
They can charge up to a maximum of ₹150 per dose as service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine .
