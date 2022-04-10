From today, the administration of precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all beneficiaries aged above 18 years will begin. The Union health ministry announced on Friday that the precautionary dose will be available for all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10. Those above the age of 18, who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose, the Union health ministry said on Friday

