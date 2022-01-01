"The study on the mixing of Vaccines doses is expected to be finished in 6 weeks. I hope that we will be able to finish recruitment for the study in the next couple of weeks, which means that the results will be available in about six weeks. CMC Vellore is currently doing the study, but when you do a clinical trial it takes time to recruit participants, and then to vaccinate them. It is then that we turn to really develop an antibody response and then study that antibody response," Dr Kang said.