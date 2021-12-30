Booster dose: India will start vaccination for children (15-18 years) from next week and booster dose for frontline workers and the people above 60 years with comorbidities from 10 January 2022. The Health Ministry has issued a detailed guidelines stating the vaccine for children, dose gap and how beneficiaries will be prioritised.

All those aged 15 years or more (whose birth year is 2007 or before) will be able to register on Co-WIN from 1st January and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be the only option for such beneficiaries.

And for booster dose, the government will send an SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the dose. All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of Covid vaccine, will on doctor’s advice be provided with a 4 precaution dose from 10th January 2022.

“The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose," the guidelines said.

All health care workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

As per the guidelines, eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

“Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due," the health ministry said.

Further, registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes, and the details of administration of the precaution dose will be reflected in the vaccination certificates.

