PUNE: While the Central government has permitted precautionary or booster doses for the eligible population such as healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 60 years in the fight against covid-19 , director of ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) Dr. Priya Abraham says that booster doses boost the immunity a person has received from its primary vaccination. In an interview with Mint , Dr. Abraham director said that importantly, booster doses awaken memory cells in the body to produce more antibodies against the disease.

How do you challenge the covid-19 pandemic and how did ICMR-NIV Pune help the government?

We established the testing and detected the first case of covid-19 in India. We trained several government labs in India and did a QC/QA. We validated many indigenous kits. Then we did the anti-viral testing activity for some unknown formulations for anti-SARS-CoV2. We have handed over KAVACH ELISA kits to seven companies through an expression of interest through ICMR. We helped with the national placid trial which we did for antibody testing. We are also supporting whole genome sequencing as part of the INSACOG.

How to you see the omicron status in India?

Omicron is continuing to spread but right now the activity is coming down. We need to keep a close watch and wait to see whether this can pick up or not for any reason in the future. Right now, things are looking quite okay. We need to follow covid-appropriate behaviour, wear a mask, avoid going to crowded places and those who are eligible but have not taken their vaccine can go and take it.

Do you think that booster dose will get open for other individuals those who are not yet eligible to get the booster shot in the country?

Yes, I believe so. Slowly, booster doses will be opened up for all the individuals in the country, just like vaccination was started in a phase-wise manner for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years.

What does booster do to the body?

When you give a booster dose, it boosts the immunity, a person has received from the primary vaccination. It actually recalls the memory cells in the body. When we give a booster dose after the primary vaccination regime, it awakens these memory cells in the body to start putting out more antibodies. They send signals to other lymphocytes. So, booster doses augment the pre-existing immune defense.

Do you think we will be dependent on the booster dose forever?

This is hard to tell, and we cannot predict at this point in time.

