Booster dose: On the first day of ‘precaution dose’ for the identified categories of beneficiaries, more than 9 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

From today, India started administering booster shots for healthcare and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with comorbidities.

Also, the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 152.78 crore with over 82 lakh doses being administered on Monday (till 7 pm).

Over 82 lakh doses includes 21,49,200 given to the beneficiaries in the 15-18 years age group. The total doses administered to this category of beneficiaries is 2,59,87,741 so far, the ministry said.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vaccination for children and booster shots for frontline workers. He also announced the third dose of vaccine for people above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

The announcement came in the wake of rise in Covid cased due to new variant, Omicron.

According to the health ministry data, 4,91,013 precaution dose have been administered to healthcare workers, 1,90,383 to frontline workers and 2,54,868 to the 60-plus population with comorbidities on Monday.

The same Covid vaccine that has been administered in the previous two doses would be given as the “precaution dose" to these categories of beneficiaries.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.