Boosting exports is key to the quick revival of MSME sector: Nitin Gadkari

The criteria for the classification of MSMEs have been revised, with a perspective of refining the business scenario for Indian companies and making them competitive in the international market. Based on the new definition, the MSMEs will be able to explore business avenues, considering the changes in investment and addition of turnover criteria. Further, MSME ministry’s schemes are also under review to further extend benefits to MSMEs and strengthen the sector. This will definitely lead to development of a supportive ecosystem for MSMEs and will help them explore various opportunities in domestic and global markets. We have received representations from the industry to further tweak and increase the proposed turnover limit of medium enterprises to ₹200 crore (from the proposed ₹100 crore announced by the ministry of finance last month). This will enable more firms to avail the benefits announced for the sector. We are examining that proposal.