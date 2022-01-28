Border areas got 100,000 NCC cadets over last two years, says PM Modi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Prime Minister talked about the steps being taken to strengthen the NCC in the country in a period when the country is moving forward with new resolutions. For this, a high-level review committee has been set up in the country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Over one lakh new NCC cadets have been added in border areas over the last two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while pitching for induction of more girls in the organisation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Over one lakh new NCC cadets have been added in border areas over the last two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while pitching for induction of more girls in the organisation.
This comes in the backdrop of clashes between India and China and troop build-up along the eastern borders and unabated hostilities on the western borders with Pakistan.
PM Modi was addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally at Cariappa ground in the national capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi was addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally at Cariappa ground in the national capital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Prime Minister talked about the steps being taken to strengthen the NCC in the country in a period when the country is moving forward with new resolutions. For this, a high-level review committee has been set up in the country. In the last two years, 1 lakh new cadets have been created in the border areas of the country," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
“The Prime Minister talked about the steps being taken to strengthen the NCC in the country in a period when the country is moving forward with new resolutions. For this, a high-level review committee has been set up in the country. In the last two years, 1 lakh new cadets have been created in the border areas of the country," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, actions, and resolve at 75, are the five pillars around which India is celebrating 75 years of its independence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops for the 75 week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of independence.
Freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, actions, and resolve at 75, are the five pillars around which India is celebrating 75 years of its independence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops for the 75 week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of independence.
“The Prime Minister said no power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India's success in the playfield and the startup ecosphere exemplify this very clearly, the Prime Minister said. In the Amrit Kaal i.e. from today to the next 25 years, the Prime Minister urged the cadets to combine their aspirations and actions with the development and expectations of the country," the statement said.
“The Prime Minister said no power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India's success in the playfield and the startup ecosphere exemplify this very clearly, the Prime Minister said. In the Amrit Kaal i.e. from today to the next 25 years, the Prime Minister urged the cadets to combine their aspirations and actions with the development and expectations of the country," the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Activities have been planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across various sectors since Independence. These programmes focus on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage.
Activities have been planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the country’s achievements and development across various sectors since Independence. These programmes focus on social, cultural, scientific and technological high points in the country’s post-independence trajectory. They also cover policy initiatives that have helped India grow not only domestically but also on the international stage.