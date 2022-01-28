Border areas got 100,000 NCC cadets over last two years, says PM Modi

“The Prime Minister said no power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead with the thinking of nation first. India's success in the playfield and the startup ecosphere exemplify this very clearly, the Prime Minister said. In the Amrit Kaal i.e. from today to the next 25 years, the Prime Minister urged the cadets to combine their aspirations and actions with the development and expectations of the country," the statement said.

