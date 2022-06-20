Border control not effective in checking pandemic: IATA

IATA called for governments to apply the lessons learned from the dismantling of global connectivity in response to Covid-19 to ensure that future global health threats can be effectively managed without closing borders
New Delhi: Border controls are not effective in managing a pandemic and politicians should balance the economic and social benefits of air connectivity against the need for health-related travel restrictions, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Monday.
The industry body, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 83% of global air traffic, called for governments to apply the lessons learned from the dismantling of global connectivity in response to Covid-19 to ensure that future global health threats can be effectively managed without closing borders.
The World Health Organization (WHO) long advised that border closures are not an effective means of managing a global pandemic and evidence observed during the pandemic proved the point, IATA said. “Most governments ignored this advice, acted in isolation from the industry and other governments, and put in place measures to restrict travel. This collapsed global air connectivity with massive negative economic and human consequences," the industry body said.
The restart of global connectivity has been made more challenging because governments continue to favour local solutions over global standards, IATA said, adding that constant policy changes by governments left most of the industry little time to prepare for the ramp-up.
“It’s vital to restore public confidence in government handling of health crises and border restrictions. Much of the damage was caused not by fear of the virus, but fear of sudden and arbitrary border restrictions imposed by authorities. Understanding the significant lessons from the pandemic will be crucial to managing future health crises in a way that ensures borders should not have to close again," the statement said quoting IATA’s Deputy Director General Conrad Clifford.
IATA said that with air traffic now rebuilding after more than two years of crisis, three key lessons have emerged for governments. Evidence confirms that border measures are not an effective global strategy to control a pandemic, governments should balance health measures with economic and social impacts and traveller confidence requires logical rules and clear communication, IATA said.
